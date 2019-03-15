IPL 2019: Meeting today on Indian player workload ahead of ICC World Cup

ipl-news

Team India support staff to meet representatives from each IPL franchise to discuss permissible burden on World Cup hopefuls

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli might have told his players after the series loss to Australia to "enjoy the IPL", but there will be plenty of focus on the workload of Team India players during the six-week competition. mid-day understands that there will be a meeting between members of the Indian team's support staff and every Indian Premier League franchise today.

The meeting will discuss the workload management of all the Indian players, who are in contention for the World Cup that begins in England from May 30. It is understood that a database has been created and a tentative workload guideline has been mapped for around 15-20 players. All this information is likely to be passed on to the franchises.

When India captain Kohli was asked after the 5th ODI against Australia at the Kotla if any of his players would take the option of resting during the IPL, he replied: "We have given the responsibility to the player to be smart and to inform the management of the franchise and be in touch with [Team India physio] Patrick [Farhat].

As stated by Kohli, it is expected that any niggle or injury concern during IPL should be reported back to the Indian team support staff. It is also likely that all the franchises may need to provide an updated medical report for each of India's World Cup candidates around halfway through the IPL The India skipper said that he was proud of his team's achievements during a "hectic" season and assured every Indian player's commitment to the IPL. "Not to say we won't be committed to the IPL but we've got to work in balance. I think all of us deserve to go to the IPL and just enjoy these two months," he said.

