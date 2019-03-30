IPL 2019: MI eye second win against controversy-hit KXIP

ipl-news

A controversy-laden first two games at their back, Kings XI Punjab will look to exploit familiar conditions in their first home match of the IPL when they take on Mumbai Indians here today.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for KXIP, having to endure a controversy involving their captain Ravichandran Ashwin who 'Mankaded' Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler in their first match, an act which was legal but criticised by some as against the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

In their second game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ashwin's team was penalised for not keeping four men in the 30-yard circle and Andre Russell made full use of the reprieve to take the game away from KXIP.

Mumbai Indians have come into this match, having notched up a six-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, with India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah stamping his class. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma (48 off 33 balls) and Hardik Pandya's 14-ball 32 stood out as they set up a target of 188 for RCB to chase. Bumrah impressed against RCB, returning with figures of 4-0-20-3.

