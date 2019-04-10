IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan's comment about India irks Twitteratis

ipl-news

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was criticised by Indians after he tweeted about "seeing elephants, cows, camels, sheep, goats and pigs in the middle of Indian roads".

Michael Vaughan (Pic/ AFP)

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was criticised by Indians after he tweeted about "seeing elephants, cows, camels, sheep, goats and pigs in the middle of Indian roads".

Love traveling in #India ... So far this morning we have seen Elephants,Cows,Camels,Sheep,Goats & Pigs all in the middle of the road ... #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 9, 2019

However, Indian cricket fans took the statement with a pinch of salt and replied to Michael Vaughan in various ways:

So u found England team there .. reunion of u guys — à¤à¤¿vedi à¥¤à¥¤ ð (@UpmanyuKaustubh) April 9, 2019

focus on selecting the english team for the world cup and the ashes. Heard aussies are back in form just at the right time. — imsunit (@beingsunit) April 9, 2019

Someone tell him that we are a happy ecosystem. — ajay vikram singhð®ð³ (@avs1607) April 9, 2019

Crazy eco-system ... That's why we Indians don't change ... Daily constitutional on the roads & rail tracks and encourage animals all around... Farms have been destroyed by stray cattle and yet we are cheeky about all this ... — Gurnihal Pirzada (@GurnihalP) April 9, 2019

Look who's talking! ð

This time LOOTERS came as PREACHERS. — Chowkidar Sudarshan Kini (@kinisudarshan) April 10, 2019

Finally you found perfect English team for #WC2019 — Raju Naik (@Rajuazmeera) April 10, 2019

We know that feeling since you get to see *only pigs* in England. Variety is good right? — Midhun K Menon (@hotmidhun) April 10, 2019

all you are seeing is the after-effects of looting India for 200 years during the British reign. We have yet not recovered from that past. what more do you expect ? now the result is in front of you what we have been dealing with ever since — Siddhartha Chakraborty (@FACEORKUTUI) April 9, 2019

its so hard to understnd whethr u insulting or praising it... but sir.. thats our ecosystem. dont they hav right to cross te road ? dont they havr wandering liberty ? india is rich of biodiversity. no need of sanctuaries. you get god sights everywhere. not only in roads... — Dibin navodhaya (@DNavodhaya) April 10, 2019

As @KP24 would tell you, there is amazing wildlife in national parks.

1 horned rhinos in Assam, Royal Bengal Tigers in various states, Asiatic Lions, snow leopards etc.

You would also see peacocks on buildings during monsoon. — AIKYA SHAH (@AI210892) April 9, 2019

Michael Vaughan is in India to cover the IPL 2019 with his expert advice.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates