IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan's comment about India irks Twitteratis

Published: Apr 10, 2019, 14:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was criticised by Indians after he tweeted about "seeing elephants, cows, camels, sheep, goats and pigs in the middle of Indian roads".

Michael Vaughan (Pic/ AFP)

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was criticised by Indians after he tweeted about "seeing elephants, cows, camels, sheep, goats and pigs in the middle of Indian roads". 

However, Indian cricket fans took the statement with a pinch of salt and replied to Michael Vaughan in various ways:

Michael Vaughan is in India to cover the IPL 2019 with his expert advice.

