IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, spinners help CSK beat Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals succumb to CSK spinners Tahir, Jadeja and Harbhajan to lose by 80 runs

CSK's Imran Tahir celebrates a Delhi wicket at Chepauk yesterday. Pic/PTI

Delhi Capitals succumbed while countering the spin attack deployed by Chennai Super Kings during their IPL match at the Chepauk here yesterday. On a spin-friendly track, the hosts won by a massive 80 runs to reclaim the top spot in the points table.

Chasing CSK's 179-4, Delhi Capitals folded up for 99 in 16.2 overs. CSK's spin trio of Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja shared eight wickets between them.

While Tahir got rid of Rishabh Pant (5), Axar Patel (9), Sherfane Rutherford (2) and Amit Mishra (8), Jadeja dismissed Colin Ingram (1), Chris Morris (0) and the dangerous Shreyas Iyer (44). Veteran offie Harbhajan removed DC opener Shikhar Dhawan (19).



CSK's Suresh Raina en route his 59 against Delhi Capitals yesterday. Pic/AFP

DC captain Iyer, who was the only batsman willing to put up a fight, was stumped by MS Dhoni off Jadeja. From 52-2, DC collapsed to 99 all out in the space of 11 overs. Only two Delhi Capitals batsmen [Iyer and Dhawan] managed to score in double digits.

The result, however, will not have any bearing on their playoff chances as both CSK and DC have already qualified. Earlier, Suresh Raina (59) struck a fighting half-century before MS Dhoni provided a late push with an unbeaten 44. Raina and Faf du Plessis (39) added 83 runs for the second wicket to revive the innings after Delhi Capitals' bowlers produced tight spells upfront.

Dhoni, who returned to the side after recovering from a bout of fever, and Jadeja added some quick runs to provide a late flourish to the innings. Dhoni hit an unbeaten 44 off 22 balls with four fours and three sixes while Jadeja smashed 25 off 10 with two sixes. Dhoni creamed 20 runs off Kiwi pacer Trent Boult's final over, hitting two sixes and four.

This was after Boult and left-arm spinner Jagdeesha Suchith (2-28) had straight-jacketed the Chennai batsmen after electing bowl. With Boult swinging the ball and Suchith accurate with his line and length, they gave away just seven runs in the first four overs.

