IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in 'super' style

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad via Super Over at Wankhede to make playoffs

Mumbai Indians's Quinton de Kock lofts one during his unbeaten 58-ball 69 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium last night. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Indians sealed their IPL-12 playoffs berth after winning a thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday via the Super Over. Manish Pandey's 47-ball 71 which included a six off the final ball helped SRH level the scores (162) with MI.

Close encounter

With 29 runs required off the last 12 balls, Jasprit Bumrah's two full tosses were slammed for boundaries by Pandey to bring the equation down to 17 off the final over. A straight six off the third ball from Hardik Pandya followed by a wicket in the next ball meant SRH needed nine off two balls. Pandey then took a couple before dispatching the final delivery into the stands in the wide long-on region to take the match into the Super Over.



SRH's Manish Pandey top-scored with an unbeaten 47-ball 71

Pandey, however, was run out on the first ball of the Super Over bowled by Bumrah while taking the second run. SRH lost both their batsmen in first four balls and managed just eight runs. Hardik and Kieron Pollard chased it in just three balls (six, one, two).

Earlier, Mumbai Indians could manage a moderate 162-5, thanks to Quinton de Kock's 69 as the South African opener carried his bat through the innings. One may view De Kock's 58-ball knock as sluggish, but in the overall context of the game, those were valuable runs for MI as other batsmen struggled to get going on a pitch which wasn't easy to bat on.



Pandey goes big

Pandey took a similar approach to anchor the SRH innings. After a fluent start from SRH openers Martin Guptill (15) and Wriddhiman Saha (25), Bumrah struck twice on consecutive deliveries to remove the duo. Krunal Pandya's successful leg before review to dismiss SRH skipper Kane Williamson (3) was another blow to Hyderabad's 163-run target. But Pandey continued undeterred. Mohammad Nabi hit some impressive shots too to keep the asking rate within SRH's reach.

