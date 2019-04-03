IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians eye king-size win against Chennai Super Kings

ipl-news

Struggling Mumbai Indians will be keen to seal their 100th IPL victory when they face in-form Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede today

Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga bowls in the nets on the eve of their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eagerly eyeing a historic victory today. And the three-time champions couldn't have asked for a better stage than this to bring up their 100th win of the Indian Premier League and also become the first team to bring up the milestone.

Perfect occasion for MI

Beating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground Wankhede Stadium, would make it a perfect occasion. A victory today will also help Mumbai Indians get back to winning ways after receiving a eight-wicket thrashing against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.

The intense rivalry between MI and CSK is not just restricted to the field. The overwhelming support from their fans whether the teams are playing at home or away, also adds to the excitement.

While CSK have maintained a winning run in their first three games, Mumbai Indians are struggling to get their bowling acts together. Except Jasprit Bumrah, who has been impressive with an economy rate of 7.11 from three games, the rest of the MI bowlers have proved to be expensive in their respective outings.

MI opener Quinton de Kock defended his team's bowlers. "The last three wickets [we have] played on have been batsmen-friendly. It doesn't matter who you are. Some of the bowlers in the team do want to stand up. They have done well for the country. So, I am sure they will stand up," the South African said.

CSK's unbeaten run is pleasing for coach Stephen Fleming, but it isn't convincing enough. "It's been a good start. I would not say that they were dominating performances, but good hard-fought wins. The way we got out of trouble [in the last game against Rajasthan Royals] on home turf, that's always pleasing from a coach's point of view," said Fleming.

Fleming wants more

"By no means we are anywhere near [where] we want to be, but we are just winning the key moments with some experienced players standing up, which is a good sign," Fleming added.

