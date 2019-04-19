IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians rule in capital

ipl-news

Rahul Chahar's 3-19 and Pandya brothers' onslaught help Mumbai Indians thump Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians' Krunal Pandya en route his 26-ball 37 not out against Delhi Capitals at the Kotla. Pic/AFP

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma reckoned it was better to bat first on a rather sluggish Kotla pitch than chase down a total. On a barren strip where stroke-making was bound to get difficult with passage of time, Mumbai fancied their chances of restricting Delhi Capitals well below whatever they put up on the board. Rohit's hunch was correct as a target of 169 proved well beyond the home side.

The Mumbai bowlers, led by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and veteran Lasith Malinga bowling with guile, just did not allow Delhi have a whiff of a win.



MI's Rahul Chahar reacts during their IPL clash against Delhi

Till openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw were in the middle, Delhi were in the game. But once they departed, wickets fell in a heap and Delhi managed only 128, to lose by 40 runs. With the thumping win Mumbai overtook Delhi in the points table and are second behind leaders Chennai Super Kings, and with momentum now with them, they will look to consolidate further in their next game in Jaipur on Saturday.

Also read: IPL 2019: I've been practising big-hitting in the nets, says Mumbai Indian finisher Hardik Pandya

When Rohit came out to bat all eyes were on him to see if he could finally get a big score under his belt. He did begin well and seemed to have got the better of his duel with his Team India colleague Ishant Sharma, who bowled with lot of purpose.

In no time Rohit had moved to 30, but lost his wicket at first sight of a spinner. It was the first delivery after the powerplay and veteran spinner Amit Mishra bowled a perfect leg-spinner to bamboozle Rohit.

At the other end, in-form Quinton de Kock was going strong having hit a couple for fours and sixes. But, he was unfortunately run out in mixup with Suryakumar Yadav. That was a big blow as De Kock has been doing consistently well this season.

It was not easy to go hammer and tongs on the slow pitch and Mumbai did struggle during the middle overs. After Yadav's dismissal, Mumbai Indians again relied on Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, to get their team a fighting total. Though Krunal did take his time, but struck a couple of boundaries in the last over to prop up the total.

Hardik was his usual self, playing a cameo of 32 from just 15 balls with three sixes till he departed in the final over. That brought another hard-hitter Kieron Pollard in to bat but was left stranded for the last three balls at the non-strikers end, seeing Krunal strike a couple of boundaries and a leg-bye of the final delivery.

Also read: IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya wants to prove a point with bat and ball, says Rohit Sharma

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates