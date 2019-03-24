IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians will miss their Malinga factors

ipl-news

Once we get through that conversation, we will let you know what exactly is happening," said MI coach Mahela Jayawardene

Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians have been jolted by the absence of two premium speedsters from their ranks — New Zealander Adam Milne and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.

While Milne is recovering from an injury, Malinga is leading his team in the T20I series v South Africa. He will then return to Sri Lanka for a domestic tournament, which has been made mandatory by Sri Lanka Cricket. Malinga, who was part of the MI as a support staff last season, was bought for R2 crore in the auction last December.

"The report [in the media] was last night, so we need to gather [our] thoughts and see. If you read the entire thing, the tournament [in Sri Lanka] is for four or five days in April. There is a conversation to be made. Once we get through that conversation, we will let you know what exactly is happening," said MI coach Mahela Jayawardene.

