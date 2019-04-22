IPL 2019: Our destiny is in our hands, says KXIP coach Mike Hesson

ipl-news

Kings XI Punjab's Kiwi coach reckons destiny is in their hands as far as making the cut for the IPL playoffs is concerned after suffering fifth loss

Kings XI Punjab's skipper R Ashwin during Saturday's Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla. Pic/AFP

The loss to Delhi Capitals notwithstanding, Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson reckons that "destiny is in our own hands" as far as making the IPL playoffs is concerned.

The visiting KXIP suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the return leg match. The mid-table team now have five wins and as many reverses from 10 outings in the ongoing edition of the league.

"We played good cricket and there was probably only one game, in which we were a bit disappointing, and that was against RCB when we were below our own standards, but outside of that we have actually played very well, I think," Hesson said.



Mike Hesson

The former New Zealand coach added, "The destiny is in our own hands and, when we come to the back end of the tournament, that's what you want.

"And you know that if you play well, you give yourself good chance of winning. We gave ourselves a decent chance tonight. And I am very proud in terms of the way we played in conditions that were challenging, the way we hung in there, was a good effort." Batting first, KXIP scored 163-7 in their stipulated 20 overs, before DC completed their chase with two balls to spare.

"It was a good score batting first, the ball was holding a bit, so I think the fact that we looked to attack early on because we knew it was going to get harder as the ball got older, 163, on this surface, was a decent score.

"But, obviously, dew was always going to be a main factor and that was something that was considered at the toss by both sides. We certainly didn't get the hold in the wicket that we were hoping for. And I thought the way Shikhar [Dhawan] and Shreyas (Iyer) batted, they played low risk cricket and they played well."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates