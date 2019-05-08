IPL 2019: Preity Zinta jokes about kidnapping MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva

ipl-news

Preity Zinta tweets about her loyalties shifting from MS Dhoni to his adorable daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Preity Zinta with MS Dhoni (Pic/ Preity Zinta Twitter)

Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and wrote he has many fans, including her. "But of late my loyalties are shifting to his little munchkin Ziva. Here I am telling him to be careful - I may just kidnap her," she added.

Captain cool has many fans including me, but off-late my loyalties are shifting to his little munchkin Ziva. Here I’m telling him to be careful - I may just kidnap her ð Now it's time for you guys to Caption THIS photo...#Ting pic.twitter.com/bD1ADSXopc — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 7, 2019

Recently, Ziva Singh Dhoni, who is active on Instagram, posted a picture on her handle where she is seen having an Easter's Day out with other Chennai Super Kings's player's daughters and sons.

Ziva Singh Dhoni posted the picture and captioned, "#supercubs Happy Easter! @chennaiipl missing a few more kids in this frame!"

In the Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the enormously talented Suryakumar Yadav played one of his finest knocks on a challenging track as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by six wickets in the first Qualifier, entering IPL final for the fifth time on May 7.

On a sluggish pitch, which offered considerable turn and odd bounce, Suryakumar batted in a copybook fashion scoring an unbeaten 71 off 54 balls with MI reaching the target in 18.3 overs.

However, CSK will get another chance to make it to their eighth summit clash as they will now play the second Qualifier against the winner of the 'Eliminator' between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The target of 132 wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges.

