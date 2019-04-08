IPL 2019: R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar look to get back to winning ways

ipl-news

Going into the weekend high on confidence, both Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost their respective games in the IPL on Saturday and they will look to get back to winning ways when both teams clash here today.

While KXIP have had a mixed journey so far in the tournament, winning three games and losing two, SRH appeared on a roll after the loss in their first game in Kolkata before Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Alzarri Joseph halted them on their home ground on Saturday.

Joseph, who picked up six wickets in his debut game, exposed the weakness in the middle-order of the SRH batting and that is something that KXIP skipper R Ashwin will have taken note of as his team prepare to welcome SRH to their den in Mohali.

For KXIP, it is a combination of failure in the pace bowling as well as the lack of form of the middle-order that needs to be worked on and quickly. While Sam Curran and Mohammed Shami were brilliant against the Delhi, they looked completely off colour against Chennai. In the batting department also, apart from KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan, the other batsmen have flattered to deceive.

