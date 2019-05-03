IPL 2019: Rahane back in the lead as RR aim for Playoffs

ipl-news

Ajinkya Rahane is given the captaincy back as Steve Smith departed for Australian camp for the upcoming World Cup

Rajasthan Royals player Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane, someone who embodies all the qualities you’d expect from a Rajasthan Royals player, took the reins for our first few games, allowing Smith to settle in. We did not have a great start to the season, but our skipper was in good form, scoring a sublime 70 against SRH and providing a strong start during a successful chase against MI in Mumbai. hey did not have a great start to the season,

Keeping Ajinkya’s role as a successful opener for the team in mind and to release him of captaincy pressures, Smith was made captain before our home game against MI. The two continued to take leadership calls, and Rahane continued to score runs, including a majestic hundred against Delhi Capitals. The team got back to winning ways too.

Now that Smith has returned to Australia, Rahane is the man in charge, as we look to beat Delhi Capitals in our final game of the league stage and hope to advance into the Playoffs. The leadership at Rajasthan Royals has always been in safe hands.

Speaking of the same, Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals said, “Jinks has always been a great guiding force for the team. We have requested Ajinkya to take on the captaincy of the team; as a true Royal he has shown great courage and character in graciously accepting the responsibility, which accompanies this role, whilst it would have been easier for him to take a back seat and focus solely on his batting. A true team man and a true Royal, we are extremely fortunate to have characters like him playing this sport and even prouder he is part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise."

“He has consistently been part of the leadership team taking key decisions and we have full trust in him taking us to victory tomorrow,” added Bharucha.

