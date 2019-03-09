IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham reveals MS Dhoni's role in his career

ipl-news

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham talks about Harbhajan Singh's influence in his bowling and opens up about five things he always carries in his bag while travelling city-to-city during IPL.

Krishnappa Gowtham

Rajasthan Royals' star all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham took some time out from his pre-IPL training camps and had a chat with mid-day.com where he talks about Harbhajan Singh being his inspiration while taking up cricket and about India's chances in the World Cup.

How did you to take up cricket in your childhood? What role did your family play in you becoming a cricketer?

It all began when I was about 14 or 15 years, I went to the school ground one morning and I saw the school team practising wearing pads, gloves and playing which fascinated me quite a bit and I wanted to play. But the school selections were just two weeks away, by then I was only playing a little tennis ball cricket in the backyard with my brothers. But that was my turning point and I started my career as medium-pacer in the school itself, and since the time I saw Harbhajan Singh’s action, I started to imitate him, that’s when it all started. Soon after, I went to the zonal selection and was picked up. As a matter of fact, my Dad was unaware that I played cricket in school, it was my Mum who encouraged me and took me to training sessions.

Who are your idols in cricket? Any player you looked up to when you took up the sport?

Like I mentioned earlier, I looked up to Harbhajan Singh and started imitating his bowling action. As also Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the way he carries himself, the way he analyses and he finishes the game for the team, he plays selflessly and that is something I adore, his selflessness is my aspiration.

What do you personally plan to achieve from the Rajasthan Royals training camp in Mumbai?

Personally, there’s nothing called achieving, there’s a lot of learning from this camp, I would like to learn what can help me to keep up my game, this camp is also an opportunity for us to bond with our newer teammates.

What are your goals at Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019?

The primary goal is to win the tournament, definitely yes. As well as learning and sharing experiences from players who are in and around, with the likes of Paddy Upton here this year, Shane Warne was there last year. I’m looking forward to seeing Shane again this year, Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha and their plans for this year. Like last year, that helped me a lot during my time with the franchise and my domestic cricket season so I would love to do that and learn more from all this.

You had played some very crucial innings at Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 at the end of the innings. Do you plan to bat higher up the order this year, to make a greater impact in the Rajasthan Royals innings?

Definitely, whatever the team wants me to do, I will stand up for it and if it wants me to play at number 4 or 5 or whatever order they expect me to play in a given situation. If the team believes in me and they can give me the opportunity to play, I will go for it.

What do you do to unwind, when you are not playing cricket?

I enjoy travelling, I love going out, spending time and chilling with my friends and family.

What are the five basic necessities that you carry in your bag while travelling from city-to-city during the IPL 2019?

I’ll have my religious kumkum, my charger so that my phone does not drain completely, my iPad, my headphones and something special which I will carry as a sentiment.

What do you think of India's chances at the ICC World Cup 2019?

Everyone knows India is among the strongest and feared teams in the tournament. If we play with our full potential, we will definitely bring the cup back home and there’s no second thought about that.

Any message for youngsters who dream of becoming a successful cricketer like you?

To all the youngsters I would just say “Enjoy doing what you do and never think of failures as obstacles, there will always be ups and downs and only when you are going through a rough phase is when you can grow bigger and better. Only when you face failures, will you start learning better and looking at things from a different perspective. So if you fall, don’t ever think negative, just make sure you continue to keep running and start believing in yourself, you’ll go wherever you dream to irrespective of whether it is cricket or life.”

