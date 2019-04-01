IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals can't stop MS Dhoni-inspired Chennai

ipl-news

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni celebrates his half century en route his unbeaten 46-ball 75 against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk yesterday. Pic/AFP

Indian cricket fans were treated to a vintage MS Dhoni unbeaten knock of 75 (in 46 balls) as Chennai Super Kings thumped Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at Chepauk during their IPL clash last night.

Rajasthan Royals, who are yet to open their win account, managed 167-8, in response to CSK's 175-5. Deepak Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for CSK with 4-1-19-2. Leggie Imran Tahir claimed the important wickets of Rahul Tripathi (39) and Steven Smith (28) to break RR's resistance after the duo put on a 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Ben Stokes' 26-ball 46 kept Rajasthan Royals in the hunt before his dismissal in the final over bowled by Dwayne Bravo (2-32) in which they required 12 to win. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had hosts CSK in a spot of bother after reducing them to 27-3 in 4.5 overs. However, negotiating a largely disciplined bowlers on a tricky pitch, skipper MS Dhoni produced a well-calculated half-century.

The pitch used in the previous match was a rank turner but yesterday it turned to be a different challenge for the batsmen since it was not conducive for stroke-play and helped pacers initially. Dhoni paced his innings beautifully to seize momentum from Royals bowlers who were off to an inspiring start. Dhoni and Suresh Raina (36) added 61 runs for the fourth wicket. Later Dhoni raised a 56-run stand with Bravo.

