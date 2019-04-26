IPL 2019: Ranveer Singh, Shikhar Dhawan do the Khalibali step

Updated: Apr 30, 2019, 14:44 IST | A Correspondent

Shikar Dhawan posted two videos with Ranveer Singh on Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan

Ranveer Singh and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan have recreated the popular hook step of the song Khalibali from the 2018 film Padmaavat, that starred the Bollywood actor as Alauddin Khilji.

 
 
 
Khoob Jamega rang, Jab ho Gabbar aur Khilji sang! Learning each other's moves ;)

Dhawan posted two videos with Ranveer on Instagram. In the first one, Ranveer can be seen performing the hook step of the song with the cricketer, while they do the Gabbar Singh step in the second. "Khoob Jamega rang, Jab ho Gabbar aur Khilji sang! Learning each other's moves," Dhawan said on Instagram.

