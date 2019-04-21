IPL 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin fined for slow over rate

ipl-news

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined for slow over-rate in the team's Saturday match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravi Ashwin

Ashwin has been fined Rs 12 lakh as it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

Kings XI Punjab lost their fifth match of the season as they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Punjab posted a target of 164 runs, owing to Chris Gayle's knock of 69 runs off just 37 deliveries. But Delhi had no problem in chasing down the total as both Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries to guide the team over the line.

Kings XI Punjab, however, continue to remain in fourth place in the league standings.

The team will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 24 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

