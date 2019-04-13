IPL 2019: RCB face KXIP in must-win clash

ipl-news

Virat Kohli

Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take on an inconsistent Kings XI Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter here today.

Nothing seems to be going right for RCB, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals last Sunday. Kohli will hope that fortunes finally knock at the doors of RCB as they need to win all their next eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the play-off.

RCB have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering in many occasions. Meanwhile, Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn yesterday joined RCB as a replacement for the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile, giving a much needed boost to the bowling department. Steyn went unsold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions.

