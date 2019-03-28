IPL 2019, RCB vs MI, Live Updates: Yuvraj hits 3 sixes in 3 balls, departs next ball

Updated: Mar 28, 2019, 21:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Royal Challengers Bangalore host Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma look for their opening win in the IPL 2019.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore host Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Team captains, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma look for their opening win in the IPL 2019.

Team India's captain and vice-captain go head-to-head, who do you think will win tonight?

The king of Chinnaswamy, Virat Kohli makes his way to the stadium.

Virat Kohli's RCB has won the toss and they will bowl first.

Playing 11 from both the teams:

RCB: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Moeen Ali, 4 AB de Villiers, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Navdeep Saini, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

MUMBAI INDIANS: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Mayank Markande, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

The combo of Malinga and Bumrah for Mumbai Indians tonight is definitely making MI fans excited.

Some heated arguments happening on a mis-hit by Rohit Sharma that went for four between Kevin Pietersen and Sanjay Manjrekar,

Yuzvendra Chahal gets the breakthrough, Quinton de Kock goes trying an absurd reverse sweep.

RCB get the big fish! Rohit Sharma walks back after playing a poor shot on 48 runs from 33 balls

Yuvraj Singh rolls back the years with three sixes in three balls, but Yuzvendra Chahal has the last laugh with the left-hander's wicket in the next ball.

