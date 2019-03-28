IPL 2019, RCB vs MI, Live Updates: Yuvraj hits 3 sixes in 3 balls, departs next ball
Royal Challengers Bangalore host Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma look for their opening win in the IPL 2019.
Royal Challengers Bangalore host Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Team captains, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma look for their opening win in the IPL 2019.
Team India's captain and vice-captain go head-to-head, who do you think will win tonight?
The king of Chinnaswamy, Virat Kohli makes his way to the stadium.
AAARRRRCCCCEEEBBBEEEEE #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/hkBMnEISUm— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@viratsgirl18) March 28, 2019
Virat Kohli's RCB has won the toss and they will bowl first.
#Rcb to bowl first ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥°#RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/9thLPQVWaU— Goofy Ghosts (@GoofyGhosts) March 28, 2019
Playing 11 from both the teams:
RCB: 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Parthiv Patel (wk), 3 Moeen Ali, 4 AB de Villiers, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Navdeep Saini, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj
MUMBAI INDIANS: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Mayank Markande, 9 Mitchell McClenaghan, 10 Lasith Malinga, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
@RCBTweets squad remains Constant whereas Lasith Malinga joins the @mipaltan Squad.#RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #ViratvRohit #PlayBold #CricketMeriJaan #IPL #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL2019— Cricadium (@cricadium) March 28, 2019
Live Score: https://t.co/gbFRMFEiRM pic.twitter.com/CYgF2btfVS
The combo of Malinga and Bumrah for Mumbai Indians tonight is definitely making MI fans excited.
#RCBvMI #Malinga Back Yo Yo @mipaltan Winner Winner Tonight Chicken Dinner ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. pic.twitter.com/mX9O3alLnz— cjchakma (@cjchakma) March 28, 2019
Some heated arguments happening on a mis-hit by Rohit Sharma that went for four between Kevin Pietersen and Sanjay Manjrekar,
.@sanjaymanjrekar just got owned by Kevin Pietersen.— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ´ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ± ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@21Sumukh) March 28, 2019
Thank you @KP24, Very cool.#RCBvMI
Yuzvendra Chahal gets the breakthrough, Quinton de Kock goes trying an absurd reverse sweep.
too predictable with the shots.— Alan Vijay (@Alan_Vijay_) March 28, 2019
Quinton departs
tried reverse for third time on trot ....bad idea#RCBvMI
RCB get the big fish! Rohit Sharma walks back after playing a poor shot on 48 runs from 33 balls
@mipaltan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Skipper ROHIT SHARMA Departs After Making 48 In 33 Balls With 8 Fours And A SIXXX! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #IPL #IPL12 #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL #VivoIPL2019 #GameBanayegaName #RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #MumbaiIndians ðÂÂÂÂ« #MI #CricketMeriJaan #OneFamily— #RKO ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #TheMAN ðÂÂÂÂ¥ (@ChiragCKO) March 28, 2019
Yuvraj Singh rolls back the years with three sixes in three balls, but Yuzvendra Chahal has the last laugh with the left-hander's wicket in the next ball.
Watching Yuvraj Singh hitting three consecutive sixes gives you goosebumps. No one is better than him at hitting sixes consecutively. #RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #IPL12— RajIV (@Clerk139) March 28, 2019
I Was Really Hoping For Another 6 SIXES In An Over ððð áºut No Worries There Are Still Many Matches To Go For @YUVSTRONG12 ð #IPL #IPL12 #IPL2019 #VIVOIPL #VivoIPL2019 #GameBanayegaName #RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #MumbaiIndians ð« #MI #CricketMeriJaan #OneFamily https://t.co/0weCjpuT08— #RKO ð #TheMAN ð¥ (@ChiragCKO) March 28, 2019
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
It took 3 years for Yuvraj Singh to convince Hazel Keech for a coffee date