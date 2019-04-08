IPL 2019: Robin Uthappa wears a face mask while fielding for KKR

ipl-news

Robin Uthappa was wearing the mask after a dust storm hit Jaipur before the match started. On-ground officials were seen scurrying for the covers which were flying off due to the dust storm.

Robin Uthappa wearing a face mask (Pic/ Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Robin Uthappa took to the field in the IPL 2019 match against Rajasthan Royals, wearing a face mask.

In the match, Kolkata Knight Riders dominated Rajasthan Royals in the Pink City with an 8-wicket win that took them to the top of the table.

KKR bowlers first restricted Rajasthan Royals for a paltry total of 139 in the first innings, before usurping the 140-run target in just 13.5 overs.

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders now take on second-placed Chennai Super Kings at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Robin Uthappa has had a steady IPL 2019 so far, by scoring 172 runs in 5 innings, his highest score of 67* was in a match-winning cause.

