IPL 2019: Robin Uthappa wears a face mask while fielding for KKR

Published: Apr 08, 2019, 12:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Robin Uthappa was wearing the mask after a dust storm hit Jaipur before the match started. On-ground officials were seen scurrying for the covers which were flying off due to the dust storm.

IPL 2019: Robin Uthappa wears a face mask while fielding for KKR
Robin Uthappa wearing a face mask (Pic/ Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Robin Uthappa took to the field in the IPL 2019 match against Rajasthan Royals, wearing a face mask.

Robin Uthappa was wearing the mask after a dust storm hit Jaipur before the match started. On-ground officials were seen scurrying for the covers which were flying off due to the dust storm.

In the match, Kolkata Knight Riders dominated Rajasthan Royals in the Pink City with an 8-wicket win that took them to the top of the table.

KKR bowlers first restricted Rajasthan Royals for a paltry total of 139 in the first innings, before usurping the 140-run target in just 13.5 overs.

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders now take on second-placed Chennai Super Kings at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Robin Uthappa has had a steady IPL 2019 so far, by scoring 172 runs in 5 innings, his highest score of 67* was in a match-winning cause.  

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

robin uthappakolkata knight ridersrajasthan royalsipl 2019indian premier leaguecricket newssports news

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians become first team to register 100 IPL wins

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story Of The Day
Mumbai: 11 years on, pillars under Bandra-Worli sea link to get safety nets

Mumbai: 11 years on, pillars under Bandra-Worli sea link to get safety nets