IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL-12 after rain ruins tie with Rajasthan Royals

ipl-news

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 62-7 in five overs before Rajasthan Royals replied with 41-1 in 3.2 overs when the rain appeared again to ruin the tie

RR's Shreyas Gopal celebrates the wicket of RCB's AB de Villiers at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore yesterday. Pic/PTI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals IPL game ended in a no-result at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here last night. Rain ruined play yet again after the match was reduced to a five-over affair.

RCB posted 62-7 in five overs before RR replied with 41-1 in 3.2 overs when the rain appeared again to ruin the tie. The Virat Kohli-led RCB outfit were knocked out of the tournament. RR's Shreyas Gopal bagged a hat-trick.

Earlier, a little after Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl, the heavens opened up. All it took was two sharp showers of great intensity and some seepage onto the pitch to reduce the contest to a five-over-a-side one, with the game finally beginning at 11.26 pm, which was the latest that the match could have started.

The 20,000-odd that had gathered and patiently waited got their rewards as they saw Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers walking out to open the RCB innings. But it was leggie Shreyas Gopal who stole the thunder on the rain-hit night with an incredible hat-trick.

With the bowlers allowed to bowl only a single over and the Powerplay reduced to two overs, Gopal was brought on by Smith for the second over. This after Varun Aaron had been smashed for 23 runs in the opening over with Kohli slamming the first ball of the game for a big six over mid-on.

Known to get Kohli and De Villiers out more often than not, this time Gopal was taken for a six and four off the first two balls by the RCB skipper. But Gopal had the last laugh when he had Kohli (25, 7b, 1x4, 3x6) caught at long on off the fourth ball. With the next two deliveries he got rid of De Villiers and Marcus Stoinis to complete the hat-trick.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates