Updated: Apr 12, 2019, 17:58 IST | PTI

South African pacer Dale Steyn set to join Royal Challengers Banglore as he replaces Australian pacer Nathan Counter-Nile.

IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore set to get Dale Steyn boost
Dale Steyn set to play in IPL again this year as he looks forward to Joining RCB.

Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn is set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, giving a much needed boost to the bowling department of the bottom-placed team in the IPL.

It is being that Steyn will replace Coulter-Nile, who is recovering from a back injury.
Steyn went sold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions.

He also also played for RCB between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets.
RCB, who are yet to win a game this season and have lost six in a row, will be hoping Steyn fires from the word go.

The Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.

