IPL 2019: Samson's century in vain as SRH register big win vs RR

SRH's David Warner en route his 69 against RR yesterday

Sanju Samson's ton went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chased Rajasthan Royals' 198-2 with five wickets to spare at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here yesterday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were provided just the kind of rousing start the hosts would have expected from their openers David Warner (69) and Jonny Bairstow (45). The hard-hitting duo put up a 110-run stand, but their departure in consecutive overs [10th and 11th] affected SRH's momentum. Kane Williamson's (14) dismissal dented their prospects further as the skipper was trying to rebuild the innings with Vijay Shankar (35).



Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson (right) celebrates his century with Ben Stokes at Hyderabad yesterday. Pic/AFP

However, Yusuf Pathan's unbeaten 16 and Rashid Khan's 15 not out helped SRH cross the finish line with six balls to spare. Earlier, Samson didn't spare a single Sunrisers bowler and remained unbeaten on 102 off just 55 balls with the help of 10 fours and four hits over the fence.

It was Samson's second IPL ton. His first century in the T20 tournament came in 2017. Opening the batting after winning the toss, Rahane led from the front with a 49-ball 70 and together with Samson put on 119 runs for the second wicket to set the base for the total after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler.

