IPL 2019: Sun Risers Hyderabad host Delhi Capitals tonight in the 30th match of IPL 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Delhi Capitals as they aim to get back to the winning side in tonight's encounter

Shikhar Dhawan in action against Snrisers Hyderabad during their previous encounter.

Delhi Capitals are a team in great form having won against RCB and KKR in succession and will be looking forward to making it 3 out of 3 from tonight's match. On the other hand tonight's hosts, Sunrisers Hydrabad have suffered consecutive losses in their recent outings against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw has provided some stable starts for the middle order of Pant, Iyer and Ingram to follow. Similarly, Johnny Bairstow and David Warner have been crucial for SRH and will look forward to winning the match with their brilliant performances.

Battles to watch out for :

David Warner vs Kagiso Rabada –

The current holders of the orange and the purple cap face each other again tonight and will look forward to go one up on each other and show the world who's the best amongst them. Warner and Rabada have lead the teams in their respective departments and will be likely to have crucial impact in deciding the fate of tonight's result.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar -

Indians stalwarts Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been match winners for India on numerous occasions. A battle of the best will surely be filled with a lot of entertainment for the spectators.

Can Hydrabad get the better of Delhi like they did in the previous encounter earlier this season or will Shreyas Iyer and Co. continue to bask in their winning streak. It surely sets us in the mood for a spectacular match.

