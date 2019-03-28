IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan needs to step up in Powerplays, feels Ricky Ponting

ipl-news

Delhi lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their second IPL game on Tuesday

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has to up the ante in the Powerplay overs as it will not be possible for Rishabh Pant to be the swashbuckler every day, feels Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.

Delhi lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their second IPL game on Tuesday. Dhawan's batting has become a talking point as he didn't score at a particularly good pace even in the opening win against Mumbai Indians.

Asked if he would have liked Dhawan to accelerate, Ponting replied: "Ideally, yes you'd like that. But it obviously wasn't an easy wicket either for anyone to go in and strike, especially at the end of the Powerplay."

