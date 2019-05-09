IPL 2019: Shreyas Iyer withdraws run-out, Rishabh Pant convinces him not to

ipl-news

An incident that caught everyone's eye during Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad was a run-out that was affected by Rishabh Pant which got the wicket of Deepak Hooda.

The IPL 2019 Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was a match of incidents. From Amit Mishra being given out for obstructing the field to Shreyas Iyer hurrying up during the toss, there was a lot of confusion in the match.

Another incident that caught everyone's eye was a run-out which was affected by Rishabh Pant which got the wicket of Deepak Hooda.

Delhi Capitals pacer Keemo Paul bowled a yorker way outside the off stump that Deepak Hooda failed to connect, however, Deepak Hooda ran towards the non-striker's end to snatch a quick single.

Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was quick to react and thew a pin-point ball to the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Keemo Paul tried to intersect the ball that Rishabh Pant threw and in the bargain collided with Deepak Hooda and as a result, Hooda fell down and could not reach the crease on time and was runout.

Shreyas Iyer tried to take the higher moral ground and asked Deepak Hooda to stay at the crease as the runout was deemed unfair.

However, Rishabh Pant argued with Shreyas Iyer that Keemo Paul's collision with Deepak Hooda was unintentional and Deepak Hooda should be given out.

Eventually, Deepak Hooda was asked to walk back and the match continued.

In the match, young Keemo Paul gave the final touches to a Rishabh Pant blitzkrieg as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets in a nerve-wracking IPL Eliminator here Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 163, Delhi Capitals, who had lost the way after a blazing start, were brought to cusp of victory by young Pant, who smashed 49 off 21 balls with five sixes as West Indies' Paul finished it off the penultimate ball of the innings with a boundary off Khaleel Ahmed.

Pant, who resurrected the innings from a orecarious 111 for 5 couldn't have chosen a better venue than chairman of selectors MSK Prasad's home ground to drive home a point on his much debated World Cup exclusion.

It was a sense of deja vu for Paul, who had similarly hit winning runs in an U-19 World Cup final in 2016 when Khaleel was the bowler in the final over.

Delhi Capital now face Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier in their bid to make it to the maiden IPL final against Mumbai Indians.

Needing 34 from three overs, Pant showed brilliant game awareness to target Sunrisers' weakest link Basil Thampi, smashing him for 21 runs in the 18th over as he brought the game on even keel.

A six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought the equation down to five runs before Pant in his bid to finish the game was holed out with five required from seven balls.

When the chase started, Prithvi Shaw (56 off 38 balls) was in his element in the fifth over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar when he first played a flowing cover drive, followed by a ramp shot for six over third man and a lofted boundary over mid-off to put Sunrisers on the backfoot.

Sensing that Prithvi has taken the lead, senior partner Shikhar Dhawan (17) after collecting three boundaries started playing the second fiddle with 55 coming off Powerplay overs.

