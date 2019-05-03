IPL 2019: Shubhman Gill's sublime knock hands KKR much needed win

ipl-news

KKR youngster Subhman Gill scored a wonderful 65* as KKR cruised through and won the all-important match keeping their hopes of a top 4 spot alive

Subhmann Gill

While West Indies' Pooran smashed 48 off 27 balls to give the innings initial impetus as he added 69 runs for the third wicket with Mayank Agarwal (36 off 26 balls), Englishman Curran walloped KKR bowlers to smash an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls to take the score past the 180-run mark.

For KKR, fast bowler Sandeep Warrier (2/31) was the most impressive as he removed the opening pair of Chris Gayle (14 off 14 balls) and KL Rahul (2 off 7 balls) in quick succession.

However, Pooran again showed his big-hitting prowess, hitting four sixes apart from three boundaries as he found an able partner in Agarwal.



Once Agarwal and later Mandeep Singh (25) got out, it seemed that KXIP will have to settle for less than 170 but Curran had other ideas as 32 runs came off the last two overs.

In the 19th over, Curran hit Andre Russell for a couple of boundaries, before launching into countrymate Harry Gurney, hitting him for 22 runs, which included three fours and a big six. In all, Curran hit seven fours and two sixes.

Later on, in the second innings, KKR youngster Shubhman Gill again paid off the trust shown in him by the KKR management when he was sent out to open the innings tonight by scoring 65* off 49 balls. He scored the runs at good strike rate and was well supported by his opening partner Chris Lynn who scored 46 runs in just 22 balls. Later on, the KKR skipper came in and played a great cameo scoring 21 runs off just 9 balls and ensuring that KKR is through to victory.

Punjab's bowlers were hit all around the park and every bowler went for a beating bearing the veteran Indian pacer Shami, who bowled 3 overs and conceded only 15 runs at an economy of just five. Andrew Tye was the most expensive of the lot giving away 41 runs in the 3 overs that he bowled.

A win today boosted KKR's chances of making it in the top 4 and they will be looking to carry the winning momentum when they travel west as they face Mumbai Indians in their final league match of this season.

