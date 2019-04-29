IPL 2019: SRH host KXIP as the teams look forward to get back to winning ways

ipl-news

Tonight's hosts face a tough challenge from Kings X! Punjab as their opponents looks determined to claim a top 4 spot. Both the team have lost their last 2 matches and stand with 10 points each

SRH players David Warner and Manish Pandey

Sunrisers have a good advantage because of their positive NRR which has helped them secure the fourth spot on the table while Kings XI Punjab is at the sixth place. Yesterday’s winner KKR is sandwiched between them claiming the fifth spot for now.

While Kings XI Punjab comes into the match after losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore, courtesy of an AB De Villiers master class. Sunrisers Hyderabad also suffered a similar fate as they were undone by the top order of Rajasthan Royals.

Battle’s to watch out for:

David Warner vs Mohammed Shami

David Warner has been the standout performer in IPL this year with his explosive opening. The current orange cap holder has already amassed 611 runs and will be a threat to any opposition. Kings XI Punjab’s Mohammed Shami led their pace attack from the front claiming 14 wickets and being the highest wicket-taker for the team. Shami will be relishing this opportunity to bowl well against the best batsmen and justify his selection for the Indian team in the World Cup.

KL Rahul vs Rashid Khan

KL Rahul has been successful in making a formidable dangerous opening partnership with the West Indian giant Chris Gayle, KL Rahul has been consistent at the top for Punjab scoring 4 50’s and a century in just 11 innings, Punjab captain Ravi Ashwin will once again bank on his stylish batting to get them a good start. Rashid Khan hasn’t been his best this year, but a single good performance from him can turn the match in their favour. With KL Rahul known for playing the spinners well, It will be intriguing to watch what Rashid Khan has planned to keep him quiet.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates