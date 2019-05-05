IPL 2019: Stand-up heroes aid RCB

ipl-news

Bangalore team earn consolation win over SRH, thanks to rollicking 144-run partnership after opposition skipper Williamson slams 70

RCB batsman Shimron Hetmyer (right) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann run between the wickets against SRH at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore found unlikely heroes in Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann as the home side salvaged a dismal campaign with a consolation win on Saturday night. Reduced to 20-3 in pursuit of SRH's healthy 175-7, with big guns Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel all gone, not even their loyal fans, who once again packed the Chinnaswamy Stadium, would have had too much hope.

Hetmyer (75, 47balls, 4x4, 6x4), back in the side after a long hiatus, and Mann (65, 48balls, 8x4, 1x6), a late inclusion, had other ideas. Without ever taking their eyes off the asking rate or the foot off the pedal, the fourth wicket duo shocked SRH into submission with a 144-run association from just 89 balls. Hetmyer was the initial aggressor, especially against SRH's famed spinners, but Mann came into his own later and in style at that as RCB completed a remarkable four-wicket win that came with four balls to spare. SRH now await the result of tonight's match between KKR and MI to know their fate in the tournament.

Earlier, it was Kane Williamson (70 not out, 43balls, 5x4, 4x6), who held the innings together after SRH had once again thrown away a good start. Going hammer and tong as long as openers Wriddhiman Saha (20, 11b, 4x4) and Martin Guptill (30, 23balls, 2x4, 2x6) were around, a series of soft dismissals left their innings in disarray. Staring at a below par total of around 155 to 160, SRH found their hero in Williamson. Umesh Yadav, handed the responsibility of bowling the final over after his first three overs had cost a mere 18 runs, was taken to the cleaners by the SRH skipper. The first four balls went for 6,4,6,4 and when umpire Nigel Llong wrongly called the fifth a no-ball, Yadav's misery was complete.

