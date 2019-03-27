IPL 2019 star Siddarth Kaul on 'Mankading': I wouldn't do it

ipl-news

Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankaded' RR's Jos Buttler, then on 69 and threatening to take the game away from KXIP, who won by 14 runs

Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankading' act during the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Monday has not just left the cricketing world divided but has also pitted some of his India teammates against the ace off-spinner.

Ashwin 'Mankaded' RR's Jos Buttler, then on 69 and threatening to take the game away from KXIP, who won by 14 runs. Siddarth Kaul chose not to venture into the debate over Ashwin's decision to controversially run out Buttler, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer made it clear that had he been in the situation, he would not have done it. "What he [Ashwin] did was his choice because as per the laws of the game, he is allowed to do. But if I was there, I wouldn't have done it," Kaul told mid-day yesterday.

"It's my wish. It depends from person to person. In the law, it is permissible, but I wouldn't like to do that. That's it," he added. When asked if he considered the act unsporting, he said: "I can't say that. The laws allow that and that's why the third umpire gave him [Buttler] out. He [Ashwin] wants to do it and he did it. That's his choice. I don't think there has to be any reason for not doing it. It is all about my way of thinking and my way of playing the game," Kaul concluded.

