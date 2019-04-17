IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad desperate for winning momentum

ipl-news

The Kane Williamson-led side are currently standing at the sixth spot, and would be desperately hoping to get a win under their bag and move up the table

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson during a practice session in Hyderabad yesterday. Pic/PTI

It will be an uphill task for the Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure a victory and get back on the winning track when they take on Chennai Super Kings here today. Sunrisers, who secured three back-to-back wins after their loss in the opening encounter, have failed miserably in the last three games.

Their batting, which has been largely dependent on the destructive opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, hasn't been able to perform and appears to be in disarray as none of the other batsman have taken the responsibility and finish the games.

The Kane Williamson-led side are currently standing at the sixth spot, and would be desperately hoping to get a win under their bag and move up the table. Chennai, on the other hand, is sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from eight games. In the batting department, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni have all been among the runs while the bowling has also looked pretty strong.

