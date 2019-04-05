IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad shine and rise at Feroz Shah Kotla

ipl-news

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to go atop IPL points table

SRH's Rashid Khan (second from left) celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer at Feroz Shah Kotla yesterday. Pics/PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad were made to sweat by Delhi Capitals in their pursuit of 130 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla before they eventually prevailed by five wickets.

Jonny Bairstow (48) and David Warner (10) provided a 64-run opening stand, but their departures in back-to-back overs saw SRH lose their way and three wickets for just 16 runs.

However, Mohammad Nabi (17 not out) and Yusuf Pathan (9 not out) helped SRH achieved the chase with nine balls to spare. The five-wicket win, SRH's third in a row, helped the visitors take the top spot in the IPL table from Kings XI Punjab with six points.



Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow en route his 48 against Delhi yesterday

SRH did a fine job to restrict the hosts to 129-8 after putting them in. Other than Shreyas Iyer (43), no other DC batsmen could get going. All five bowlers used by SRH returned with wickets, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi and Siddarth Kaul claiming two each. Leggie Rashid Khan was impressive once again with 4-0-18-1.

Earlier, the Sunrisers bowlers exploited the conditions well, making life difficult for the hosts on a slow wicket. DC skipper Iyer tried to anchor the innings with a steady 41-ball 43 but he didn't get support from the other end. It would have been more embarrassing for Delhi, if not for the cameos from Chris Morris (17 off 15) and Axar Patel (23 not out off 13).

After conceding a first-ball boundary, Bhuvneshwar came back to clean up Prithvi Shaw in the third over. Iyer then deposited one in the stands after Kaul was introduced into the attack, while Shikhar Dhawan hit a four with a sweep shot off Nabi. But another sweep shot proved costly as Nabi had Dhawan caught at short fine leg by Sandeep Sharma.

A lot was expected from Rishabh Pant but he too departed cheaply (just after time-out in the 10th over). Trying an inside out shot, he holed out to long off by Deepak Hooda as Nabi completed his spell with impressive figures of 4-0-21-2.

Sandeep then bamboozled Rahul Tewatia with a knuckleball as Delhi slipped to 61 for four in 11 overs. In the 14th over, Manish Pandey took a superb catch at point to remove Colin Ingram off Kaul as Delhi lost half their side for 75. Morris blasted two fours to provide some momentum to Delhi's innings but Rashid Khan got rid of Iyer, who tried to sweep across the line and ended up being bowled.

