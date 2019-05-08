IPL 2019: Five takeaways from Mumbai Indians' win against Chennai Super Kings

ipl-news

Suryakumar Yadav proves his worth and Rohit Sharma shows off his captaincy skills in the Qualifier.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians put on a clinical show against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk on May 7. Here are a few takeaways from the battle of the three-time IPL winners.

Suryakumar Yadav shows his worth: The enormously talented Suryakumar Yadav played one of his finest knocks on a challenging track. The best part about Surya's batting was how late he played both Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja (0/18 in 4 overs) whenever they got the ball to turn away from the right-hander, playing it past the short third-man fielder. The best part was not taking undue risks against Jadeja, who looked menacing on this track.

MS Dhoni fails to launch in the final overs: MS Dhoni, who has been menacing so far in the IPL 2019 final overs, failed to give Chennai Super Kings a push against the like of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. Dhoni hit two sixes off Malinga's bowling in the 19th over, but failed to hit a single boundary off Bumrah's bowling in the 20th over. As a result, Chennai Super Kings ended about 20 runs short at 131 runs for 4 in 20 overs.

Rahul Chahar is Mumbai Indians' find of the season: Rahul Chahar has been putting in match-winning performances game after game for Mumbai Indians all throughout IPL 2019. In Qualifier 1, Rahul Chahar bowled a miserly spell of 4 overs for 14 runs at an economy rate of 3.50. He also took 2 wickets in the bargain.

Jasprit Bumrah proves he is the king of death-over bowling: MS Dhoni might be the veteran of hitting in the slog overs, but Bumrah proved that he is one step ahead of the World Cup-winning captain. Jasprit Bumrah gave away just 9 runs, bowling yorker after yorker to Dhoni and Rayudu, ensuring that there is no final over flourish for Chennai Super Kings.

Is Rohit Sharma the best captain in IPL? Rohit Sharma has won three IPL trophies and is now on the verge of winning his 4th title, which will make hime the most successful captain in IPL history. Does that make him a better captain than Dhoni? Pick your choice.

