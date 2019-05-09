IPL 2019: Those last two overs were like hell, says Shreyas Iyer

ipl-news

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said the last two overs of their chase in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad were like hell

DC captain Shreyas Iyer along with fellow teammate

Chasing 163 in order to make it to the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi towards the end needed 12 runs from 12 balls which further came down to two needed off the last two with three wickets also falling in between, here at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi were 151 for 5 but lost Sherfane Rutherford, Rishabh Pant and Amit Mishra in the next ten balls, before Keemo Paul scored a boundary against Khaleel Ahmed to win the match on the penultimate delivery of the game.

It was for the first time for the Delhi-based franchise that they won their IPL playoff or knockout match.

"I can't express my emotions," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "It was such a pressure situation. I was just sitting with my teammates and it felt as if I've been sitting with them for years. Those last two overs it was like hell, to be honest."

"I could see the happiness in everyone's faces, and it was an amazing feeling to see them coming out and expressing themselves. Obviously, the joy we're going to share after victory is going to be really good. And yes, hoping for another one against Chennai. We're definitely not going to be intimidated by any team. Looking forward to the next game," said the Delhi skipper.

Earlier, it was opener Prithvi Shaw who set up the chase for Delhi by scoring a brisk 56 off 38, before Pant blasted 49 off 21 to take them to the brink of victory.

Iyer said he never tried to interfere with the instincts of both the batsmen and let them play their natural game.

"I personally feel you can't really control them (on Pant and Prithvi). When you stop a batsman like Pant or Prithvi, it hampers their mind and their flow. It was good that both of them came good tonight," said Iyer.

Meanwhile, Pant, who has adjudged the Player of the Match, said he should have finished the game for the team.

Pant had mustered 22 runs in the 18th over bowled by Basil Thampi. However, he got himself out while trying to go for a big hit in the 19th over and leaving his side in a spot.

"If you are set inside on a wicket like this you need to finish the match for the team. I took it very close, but in the end, I couldn't finish the match. Next time I'll try to finish it for my team," Pant said.

"I just try to be positive every time I go in. If your mindset is negative, it's difficult to play your shots. Especially in T20 when you're set, and you need some 40 runs in four overs, you have to have a big over. That's what I did today. I didn't try to hit the ball too hard, I just took my time and in the end, I was just trying to time the ball and it went all my way today," he added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates