IPL 2019 trophy tour to reach Mumbai on March 24

ipl-news

The 12th edition of VIVO IPL will have a blockbuster opening game on March 23rd between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2019 Trophy

In an endeavour to bring fans closer to their favourite cricket tournament, India’s leading sports broadcaster – Star Sports along with BCCI have collaborated to make the VIVO IPL 2019 Trophy Tour even more interesting for fans with an A.I powered training installation that is developed by Google.



The Trophy Tour that started in New Delhi on Sunday, March 17th, 2019 will travel across each franchisee city with Bengaluru on 22nd March, Chennai on 23rd March, Mumbai on 24th March, Kolkata on 30th March, Hyderabad on 31st March, Jaipur on 6th April and finally Chandigarh on 7th April giving fans an opportunity to get their hands on the coveted VIVO IPL trophy that they would want their favourite team to lift.



The Trophy Tour began in Delhi at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj where fans experienced a new and evolved platform called the ‘A.I. Coach’ teaching a range of famous cricket shots and comparing their skills against the pros. Fans had the opportunity to attempt Mahendra Singh Dhoni’ Helicopter shot, Virat Kohli’s Cover Drive, Rohit Sharma’s Pull shot, and Delhi-boy Rishabh Pant’s Switch hit shot. Setting the perfect start to this 8-city long tour, fans were seen attempting practice shots, and then comparing that to a pre-trained video of the cricketer they selected that gave them an accurate score.



Attracting fans to a one-of-a-kind experience, the Trophy Tour will connect with fans from each city, where they get an opportunity to click selfies with the trophy that they see during every game of the tournament on their television screens. Adding to this, is the A.I. Coach which they can try their hands on only at the mall, which allows them to attempt their favourite cricketers shot and compare the posture, form and movements to get the accuracy; this Trophy Tour is an event that can’t be missed!



The 12th edition of VIVO IPL will have a blockbuster opening game on March 23rd between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates