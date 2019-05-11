IPL 2019: Twitter asks if DC lost vs CSK so that Delhi can vote peacefully on May 12

ipl-news

Fans on Twitter were buzzing with funny posts while Chennai Super Kings downed Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2019.

Shreyas Iyer

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis started cautiously before opening up to not allow any DC bowler to settle down.

Du Plessis was the aggressor among the duo, scoring 50 off 39 balls with the help of seven boundaries and one six while Watson played the second fiddle initially. But just after notching up his 12th IPL fifty, Du Plessis departed while going for a big shot over deep square-leg off Trent Boult (1/20), only to be holed out by Keemo Paul.

After Du Plessis' dismissal, Watson took the center stage and struck Paul for one four and three sixes to pile up 25 runs off the 12th over and also registered his half-century off 31 balls in the process.

Watson looked in a hurry to finish off the chase and that eventually led to his downfall, caught by Boult off Amit Mishra (1/21) in the second ball of the next over.

Suresh Raina (11) and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (9) got out cheaply but Ambati Rayudu (2 not out) remained at the crease to ensure a comfortable win for the three-time champions.

Earlier sent into bat, DC made a shaky start with Prithvi Shaw (5) and Shikhar Dhawan (18 off 14) adding 21 runs in 2.3 overs before the former was caught plumb in front of the wicket by Chahar.

Shaw's dismissal opened the floodgates as DC lost three wickets in quick time to slump to 75 for four in 11.3 overs.

Dhawan was the next to depart, caught by Dhoni off Harbhajan and then Colin Munro (27) was holed at deep square-leg by Bravo off Jadeja as the South African went for a slog sweep.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (13 of 18) tried to anchor the innings but he too fell while going for a big shot, caught by Raina off Imran Tahir (1/28) in the 12th over. To make matters worse for DC, the new man in Axar Patel departed in the next over, hitting a short delivery of Bravo straight to Tahir at third man.

Rishabh Pant (38 off 25) and Sherfane Rutherford (10) shared 22 runs for the sixth wicket but CSK didn't allow the Delhi outfit to get any momentum, picking up wickets at regular intervals to rattle their innings.

Rutherford became Harbhajan's second victim, followed by Paul who was cleaned up by Bravo's perfect yorker in the 18th over.

Fans on Twitter were buzzing during the match and it was the no. 1 trending topic on the platform. Here's what Twitterati was saying during the game:

Delhi Capitals won so many hearts this IPL season. A young team well lead by Captain Shreyas Iyer. Hope they come back much stronger next time. All the best champs. ð #DCvCSK #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/DpkQlBHWGf — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) May 10, 2019

Delhi Capitals is such a responsible team. They are losing on purpose because IPL final is on their voting day. #DCvCSK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 10, 2019

World says it and they prove it. Believe in Mahi(@msdhoni). Congratulations @ChennaiIPL for making way to final. Day after tomorrow. We want our Cup back. #CSKvDC #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/pv06DpQhAn — Harsh Sukhadiað®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ (@Harsh__Sukhadia) May 10, 2019

Impressive!

13(18) by a captain in a knockout match! A very responsible innings by Shreyas Iyer has awarded him 100% Scholarship, now he doesnt need to pay high fees.

"Awesome! I mean how can someone play like this? Very resposnible indeed!" - Thala MSD#CSKvDC #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/j0GaX8kshu — Thala Academy (@ThalaAcademy) May 10, 2019

MS is the best captain I have seen when it comes to handling his resources, field placements and strategy on slow tracks #DCvCSK — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 10, 2019

I have seen God , he is the captain of CSK ...



Agree ?#CSKvDC #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/tgd8n8up1y — Chennai Super Kings - CSK | MS Dhoni (@Navin_Air) May 10, 2019

