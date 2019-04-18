IPL 2019: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma host dinner for RCB teammates

ipl-news

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was also present at the dinner, posted a picture with the hosts and captioned it as, "Thank you for the wonderful dinner last night @virat.kohli @anushkasharma #goodtimes

Yuzvendra Chahal with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Pic/ Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram)

Virat Kohli is having his worst IPL season this year, with seven losses in eight matches. But that has not weekened his spirit as he was seeing hosting a dinner party along with Anushka Sharma for some Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates.

Other cricketers were also present at the party, including Kulwant Khejroliya and Himmat Singh.

In a recent interview, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli's India teammate said that the Indian team captain has a different kind of hunger while playing for India. He said, "He's one of the best in the world, has broken so many records I don't think he will be affected by this," Kuldeep said.

"He has a different hunger when he plays for India. Everyone is highly motivated to do well in the World Cup."

The 24-year-old from Kanpur feels lack of team combination is the main reason behind RCB's failure.

"With 5000-plus runs, individually he's doing his best. But maybe his team combination is not clicking. Maybe somewhere down the line he's lacking in team combination. It's a team combination.

"He's in great touch and if he keeps doing well like that it will be good for India in World Cup."

