IPL 2019: Virat's Bangalore boys travel up north as they face KIXP

Virat Kohli's RCB play Kings 11 Punjab tonight in Mohali as they look forward to start fresh and learn from their losses.

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers performances will be crucial for RCB tonight.

The Reds of IPL face off tonight in the wonderful stadium of Mohali. Kings 11 Punjab and Royal Challengers Banglore look forward to get on the winning track after suffering losses in their previous matches respectively. While Punjab lost to Mumbai Indians in a thrilling last over spectacle, RCB was handsomely beaten by Shreyas Iyers’s Delhi Capitals.

Battles to watch out for :

KL Rahul vs Chahal -

KL Rahul has been in great touch this season being a vital cog in the wheel for Kings 11 Punjab. He has formed a deadly partnership with Chris Gayle and they have the power to terrorize any bowling attack. RCB’s star strike bowler Chahal, is amongst the finest wrist spinners in the world and it will a great battle to see how Chahal spins his web around the dangerous duo.

AB De Villiers vs Sam Curran -

Both the players are the main stars for their respective teams but have been a little inconsistent with their performances so far. KXIP and RCB will be hopeful of getting their best players back to their best as soon as possible.

Head to Head

Kings 11 Punjab have a good record against RCB winning 12 matches against them. While RCB also are not far behind with 10 wins to their name.

Can Virat get his first win of the season today, Or will Ashwin spoil Virat’s plans . Tonight’s match is a game which will be do or die for the Indian captain.

