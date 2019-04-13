IPL 2019: Dhoni was let off easily, should have been banned for 2-3 games, says Sehwag

ipl-news

Former Indian Player Virendra Shewag comments on MS Dhoni walking on the pitch in the last over during Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in Jaipur.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni was let off easily for his angry outburst on umpire Ulhas Gandhe and he should have been "banned for two to three games" to set a proper example.

Dhoni was docked only 50 percent of his match fees for entering the field of play to confront Gandhe for backtracking on a waist high no-ball. He has been criticised by one and all but Sehwag is the first A list former India cricketer to demand suspension for his one-time teammate.

"I feel Dhoni was let off easy and should have been banned for at least 2-3 games. Because if he did this, tomorrow another captain can do the same. Then what is the value of an umpire," Sehwag, known for his straight talk, was quoted as saying by the 'Cricbuzz' website.

Sehwag didn't mince words when he said that a fitting punishment would have set a precedent. "I feel he should have been banned for a few games by IPL to set an example. He should have stayed outside and instead have talked to the fourth umpire with the walkie talkie," Sehwag said.

"I feel he shouldn't have come to the ground when there are two CSK members already and they were equally inquisitive regarding the no-ball," he opined. Dhoni's passion whenever he wears the yellow CSK jersey is unmatched and at times his involvement for his franchise in the cash-rich league shows. In fact, Sehwag cheekily mentioned that he has never seen the Indian skipper so agitated when he led India.

"Had he done this for the Indian team, I would have been happy. I have never seen him so angry during his captaincy days for the Indian team. So I feel he became a little too emotional for the Chennai team," Sehwag said.

