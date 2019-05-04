IPL 2019: We have handled pressure well, says MI captain Rohit Sharma

ipl-news

MI skipper Rohit Sharma elated after team seal playoffs spot with a game to spare following the win over Sunrisers; says his players have risen to the occasion

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (centre) and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock celebrate a Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket as captain Rohit Sharma (left) looks on during an Indian Premier League match at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. MI won in the Super Over. Pic/PTI

It's been a near-perfect season for Mumbai Indians (MI) in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Known to be late bloomers in the T20 league, MI hit its straps early this time as it qualified for the playoffs with a game to spare on Thursday night when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Super Over at Wankhede Stadium.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma attributed several factors to the team's success. "As a team, we have handled pressure situations well," Rohit told reporters after a thrilling contest.

"A lot of guys have put their hands up and taken responsibility. This is why we don't have anyone, barring Quinton de Kock in the top five [highest run-scorers]. It's not about one or two individuals.

"If you want to win the tournament, everyone needs to do well. That's the hallmark of this team. We don't believe in individuals winning the game on their own. We want everyone to chip in and take us over the line," Rohit explained. Flexibility in his batting line-up is another factor Rohit is proud about.

"If you look at the whole tournament, they [Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard] have batted around the 14th or 15th overs and scored 70-80 runs the maximum number of times. Right from No. 3 to No. 7, all our batsmen are flexible. They can bat anywhere at any given time which makes our job easier," he said.

Talking about the contest with SRH, Rohit felt Hyderabad's spinners Rashid Khan (0-21) and Mohammad Nabi (1-24) changed the complexion of the game. "The game-changing moment was the eight overs of spin. They bowled very well and contained the batsmen, which was very important at that stage," he said.

