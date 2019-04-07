IPL 2019: We have plans set for Andre Russell, says RR's Gowtham

ipl-news

Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell is the flavour of the ongoing IPL, but Rajasthan Royals spinner Krishnappa Gowtham on Saturday said that they have done their homework on how to counter Russell here today.

Russell smashed an unbeaten 48 off 13 balls to help KKR plunder 66 runs in four overs to script a memorable win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. "He has been in very good form. He has been hitting a lot of sixes and he is doing well for his team. We do have a plan set for him and hopefully it comes off," Gowtham said.

'No ground is big for me'

Russell said that he had thought Australian grounds were massive, only to surprise himself by sending a few into the stands Down Under. "A few grounds in Australia... I surprised myself there by hitting a few into the stands. No ground is big enough for me I guess, I just trust my strength and trust my power. I have good bat speed. I trust that as well," Russell said.

