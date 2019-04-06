IPL 2019: We have plans to counter Sunrisers Hyderabad, says Mumbai Indian's Suryakumar Yadav

ipl-news

"We have been following their game and we have some plans for them but we are actually focussing on what we are doing good instead of focusing on them," Suryakumar said

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying his new role at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians after having batted in the lower-order for Kolkata Knight Riders in the past, saying his ability to be flexible has kept him in good stead.

He had played the role of a finisher for Kolkata from 2014 to 2017, but since last year Mumbai Indians have asked him to bat at the top-order, and he said he is happy to carry the responsibility on his shoulders. "I have always enjoyed batting anywhere because I have kept myself flexible," said Suryakumar, who had scored a 43-ball 59 to set up MI's win over CSK on Wednesday. "When I was with other franchises I have batted at all numbers. It's a different role but at No. 3 it is close to opening as well, so I don't see it any differently."

Today, Mumbai will face Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have been on a winning streak to sit at the top of the table. "We have been following their game and we have some plans for them but we are actually focussing on what we are doing good instead of focusing on them," Suryakumar said.

"The mood in the camp is really good. We have just won our home game. We are focusing on our strong points, what we can do on the game day and take it from there." Asked if spinners will play a key role here, Suryakumar said: "Looking at the last three games, it doesn't look like it helped the spinners. It was a good wicket to bat on. I haven't had a look at it till now. "It always helps spinners and slower bowlers. We have a few plans in mind, hopefully we will have a look at the wicket and go ahead."

