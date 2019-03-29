IPL 2019: We haven't discussed Mankading even once, says Jaydev Unadkat

ipl-news

Buttler was 'Mankaded' by KXIP skipper R Ashwin and the incident sparked off a wide-ranged reaction across cricket community

Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals as a team has moved on from the Jos Buttler 'Mankading' incident and the focus will strictly be on winning their next encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad here today, said seamer Jaydev Unadkat.

Buttler was 'Mankaded' by KXIP skipper R Ashwin and the incident sparked off a wide-ranged reaction across cricket community. Asked if the team was affected by 'Mankading' controversy, Unadkat said: "We haven't even mentioned it once after that day. We have moved on from that incident.

It's time that we focus on the game coming up. Every game is going to be crucial in a tournament like this. Mankading [controversy] has not really made any kind of impact on us and we are looking for what we can do to win the game tomorrow."

Buttler looked a cut above rest when it came to attacking the KXIP bowling and Unadkat said that the Englishman alone can't win the franchise games as he would also require support from other batsmen. "It [Buttler's form] actually adds to that confidence. If someone starts like that, people can take confidence and can learn from the way he has been approaching the game. He has been tremendous for us throughout the last season."

