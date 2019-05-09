IPL 2019: We weren't very clinical with the catching or in our bowling: Kane Williamson

ipl-news

Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to heart-wrenching two-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals to crash out the IPL here on Wednesday night.

Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson felt that the total of 162 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL Eliminator was competitive but his team failed to nail it as the players were not "very clinical with the catching or in our bowling".

"It as one of those surfaces that produce such close matches. I believed we had a competitive total after the first half. I knew it would be a tricky chase after the powerplay overs as with such totals there are small margins.

"We have been in a position of strength before and haven't nailed it, today was another such day and that's a little bit frustrating," said Williamson after the match.

Chasing 163, Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi Capitals an ideal start with a 38-ball 56 before they lost their way in the middle. It was Rishabh Pant (49 off 21 balls with five sixes) who brought Delhi to the cusp of victory, even as West Indies' Keemo Paul finished it off the penultimate ball of the innings with a boundary.

"Delhi played very well, they are a strong outfit and I think they deserved this win. "We believed it was a winning total and it looked like it for a long time, they started well and had all the momentum, they had some quality players, as expected on this wicket we squeezed them back and got ourselves ahead, we weren't very clinical with the catching or in our bowling, we weren't great today. It wasn't our best performance, a few things needed to be changed and it could have been a winning total," said a disappointed Williamson.

He hoped that the players would come out with better performance in the next season.

"We are building well as a franchise and the development process will have to continue," Williamson said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans display their frustration on Twitter after the loss:

#SRHvDC

Sunrisers Hyderabad's story was same as that student's story who manage to get admission in IIT after getting less marks with the help of reservation quota, but since there's no reservation in IIT's semester exams, so most of time they fails in semester exams! — RAHUL TYAGIð®ð³ð± (@rahulastic) May 8, 2019

In #IPL2019, Kane Williamson has struggled to score against off spinners. While he struck at a rate of 148.4 against pace, he struggled big time against spin.



More: https://t.co/yv6tOvCl3b pic.twitter.com/QvZ9dfTMj7 — CricketNext (@cricketnext) May 9, 2019

Turning Point:



Kane Williamson gave 18th over to Basil Thampi instead of Khaleel Ahmed which cost them 22 runs. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 8, 2019

SRH captain Kane Williamson explains why he went to Thampi, instead of Khaleel for THAT over#DCvSRH #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/Uq0ekNFPVb — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 9, 2019

Poor captaincy by Kane Williamson costed SRH the match. Khaleel should have bowled over no 18 instead of thampi. Ridiculous captaincy. Nothing big from Pant if ball in the slot. Sanjay has no cricketing sense, just tries to be intelligent...usually has crap analysis. — Bharat Ankaraju (@BharatAnkaraju) May 9, 2019

#SRH

Kane Williamson captaincy was poor throughout this IPL...infact it was bad last year too..but the runs he scored covered up for it...this time he failed with bat and no one else who cover..

Unfit to be a T20 captain..harsh fact..#DCvSRH — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) May 9, 2019

