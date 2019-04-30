IPL 2019: We will miss you says SRH after David Warner leaves World Cup camp

ipl-news

Warner, who recently returned to competitive cricket after serving out his one-year ban for ball tampering, has been named in the 15-member Australian squad for the mega event.

David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad players and support staff say the team will miss prolific David Warner - who has left Indian shores to join Australia's World Cup camp - in the business end of the tournament.

"I can not express my gratitude enough to the @SunRisers family for your support, not just this season but also for the last year. It's been a long time waiting but it was great to be back," the swashbuckling opener posted on his official Twitter handle.

Warner, who has been the leading run scorer in this IPL, thus won't play any further matches for SRH. He amassed a staggering 692 runs in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich T20 league.

Afghanistan and SRH spinner Rashid Khan tweeted that he would miss Warner in the team.

"Safe flight my bro @davidwarner31.We are already missing you it was an absolute pleasure to play together again and 1 thing I will miss a lot while you were telling me in ground MASHALLAH and INSHALLAH. See u soon in World Cup. @SunRisers @IPL" tweeted Rashid along with a photo.

Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody also lavished praise on his compatriot for the great character and resilience shown by him.

"Another phenomenal @IPL for @davidwarner31, takes more than skill to emerge from the recent past it shows great character, resilience and determination to rise as he has. #welcomeback #ClassAct #IPL2019," Moody, who also represented Australia, wrote on his Twitter handle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Mumbai Indians in a crucial clash at the Wankhede Stadium here on May 2.

