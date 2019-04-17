IPL 2019: World Cup-bound KL Rahul already in ODI mode

ipl-news

He hogged much attention at the PCA Stadium here because of the way he approached his innings against Rajasthan Royals. It was more suited to the 50-overs format than a T20 knock by an in-form opener

After having secured a berth in the Indian team for the World Cup, KL Rahul may well have started his preparation for the mega event in the IPL itself. He hogged much attention at the PCA Stadium here because of the way he approached his innings against Rajasthan Royals. It was more suited to the 50-overs format than a T20 knock by an in-form opener.

Rahul was circumspect right from the start and was happy to let his partners Chris Gayle (30 off 22 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (26 off 12 balls) hog the strike. It was quite uncharacteristic of him to be extra-cautious as he hit his first boundary only off the 28th delivery he faced.

There is already much debate on the role Rahul will be assigned in the World Cup. Is he just a back-up in case one of the openers, Rohit Sharma or Shikhar Dhawan, gets injured. Or is he ideal for the contentious No. 4 slot?

Yesterday, the way Rahul adopted a calm and composed approach to his batting, it was more suited to the No. 4 slot, where a batsman is generally required to consolidate in the middle overs. It may have been deliberate.

