IPL 2019: Yusuf Pathan celebrates wedding anniversary; invites SRH players home for dinner

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Yusuf Pathan recently celebrates his sixth wedding anniversary along with his wife Afreen Khan. Yusuf Pathan went on to invite his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates over for dinner. The one-half of the Pathan brothers took to social media site Facebook to share a pic along with his wife Afreen and captioned the photo: Happy Anniversary my Love.

Yusuf Pathan's teammates also took to social media to share photos of their dinner and also wished the couple. Bowler Sandip Sharma and Rashid Khan posted a warm pic of the team dining together at Yusuf's home. Sandip Sharma went on to write, "Happy anniversary Yusuf Pathan bhai. Thank you for the lovely dinner."

Happy anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai. Thank you for the lovely dinner. pic.twitter.com/DJEca2adMT — Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) March 27, 2019

Rashid Khan took to twitter and caption the photo, " Happy Anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai. Thanks for the delicious dinner absolutely love it. Missed you @IrfanPathan bhai."

Happy Anniversary @iamyusufpathan bhai .Thanks for the delicious dinner absolutely love it ♥ï¸. Missed you @IrfanPathan bhai ðð»ðð» pic.twitter.com/osrsNDvqlU — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 27, 2019

Sunrisers first their first and only game in the IPL 2019 against Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH will now take on Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2019 encounter today.

