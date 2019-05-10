IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni and papa Dhoni rub noses with each other

ipl-news

The father-daughter duo was seen hanging out on a beach-side resort on the eve of the Qualifier 2 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Ziva Dhoni captioned the picture as, "Lovestruck Papa"

MS Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni (Pic/ Ziva Dhoni Instagram)

The cutest and most popular kid in cricket, Ziva Dhoni, posted a series of adorable photos and videos of herself spending some quality time with her father, MS Dhoni.

View this post on Instagram Papa â¤ï¸ A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) onMay 9, 2019 at 4:50am PDT

Ziva Dhoni also posted a couple of awe-worthy photos with MS Dhoni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) onMay 9, 2019 at 4:49am PDT

Ziva Dhoni is pretty popular with IPL team owners as well, recently, Preity Zinta tweeted something about MS Dhoni's daughter that caught everyone's attention.

Kings XI Punjab owner Preity Zinta took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and wrote he has many fans, including her. "But of late my loyalties are shifting to his little munchkin Ziva. Here I am telling him to be careful - I may just kidnap her," she added.

MS Dhoni, however, will be focusing on the all-important Qualifier 2 against the in-form Delhi Capitals.

In Qualifier 1, they were completely outplayed by Mumbai Indians in CSK's home ground Chepauk.

The enormously talented Suryakumar Yadav played one of his finest knocks on a challenging track as Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai by six wickets in the first Qualifier, entering IPL final for the fifth time on May 7.

On a sluggish pitch, which offered considerable turn and odd bounce, Suryakumar batted in a copybook fashion scoring an unbeaten 71 off 54 balls with MI reaching the target in 18.3 overs.

In another post, Ziva Dhoni was seen hanging out with babies of other Chennai Super Kings cricketers on Easter.

She captioned the picture as, "#supercubs Happy Easter! @chennaiipl missing a few more kids in this frame!"

MS Dhoni has been the highest run-getter for the defending champions in this season. He has scored 405 runs in 13 matches, at an average of 135.00 and a strike rate of 138.39.

