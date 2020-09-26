IPL 2020: Aamir Khan roped in as ambassador for a tyre brand

The pandemic may have made brands cut down on high-cost endorsement deals with Bollywood stars, but looks like Aamir Khan remains unaffected in the current scenario. On Friday, it was announced that the superstar has been roped in as ambassador for a tyre brand.

Mr Perfectionist will feature in its commercials during the Indian Premier League matches to promote the new premium range. The ads were shot without the use of crowds, taking into consideration the current situation. Khan surely kept busy during the pandemic and raked in the moolah.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the remake of one of the most popular Hollywood classics, Forrest Gump.

Speaking about shooting amid the pandemic, a source told mid-day, "As the producer, Aamir feels responsible for the safety of his crew, and hence, has appointed a special team that will monitor the safety measures being adopted on the set. The cast and crew will undergo COVID test every week, apart from the daily temperature and oximeter checks. Considering Kareena is pregnant, Aamir Khan has instructed Advait that only a skeletal crew be present on set when she is scheduled to shoot."

The film is expected to release during Christmas 2020.

