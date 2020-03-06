IPL 2020: After 11 years, will the title come home to Rajasthan Royals?

In #AajKaTaazaBakar, Rajasthan Royals and the entire Royals family hailed Jaydev Unadkat after the left-arm pacer scripted history by becoming the highest wicket-taking fast-bowler in a Ranji Trophy season. He broke a 21-year-old bowling record.

Unadkat captained Saurashtra to their fourth Ranji Trophy semi-final in eight seasons after defeating Gujarat in the semi-finals on Wednesday. The 28-year-old led from the front as he picked up 10 wickets in the match including seven in the second innings.

With 65 tickets this season, the Rajasthan Royals pacer broke Dodda Ganesh’s 21-year-old record. Ganesh had taken 62 wickets in the 1998-99 season for Karnataka.

Unadkat was re-signed by Royals for Rs 8.5 crore in the VIVO IPL 2019 Auctions and going by his performances in the Ranji Trophy so far, the pacer seems to be in good nick ahead of the VIVO IPL 2020 season.

After Unadkat’s record-breaking feat, Rajasthan Royals put up a post on social media celebrating their ace fast bowler’s achievement. The Royals family too joined the chorus of wishes to express their delight.

Rajasthan Royals took to micro-blogging site Twitter to shower praise on Jaydev Unadkat.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates