Search

IPL 2020: Airborne Nicholas Pooran's dad watched stunning catch from Trinidad

Updated: 29 September, 2020 07:22 IST | Bipin Dani | Mumbai

Pooran's teammates, commentators and viewers were mighty impressed and one, who answers to the name of Sachin Tendulkar, was in disbelief too. "This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!," Tendulkar tweeted

The above screengrab shows Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran diving to save a six off Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson on Sunday
The above screengrab shows Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran diving to save a six off Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson on Sunday

It's five years since West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran met with a car accident in Trinidad and had to undergo major surgeries on both legs within a span of one week. "You can't play cricket," the doctors told him. But Pooran didn't lose hope. He returned to the cricket field, earned a reputation of a highly talented batsman and on Sunday, representing Kings XI Punjab, he defied the laws of gravity to deny Rajasthan Royals' in-form batsman Sanju Samson a well-deserved six.

Pooran's teammates, commentators and viewers were mighty impressed and one, who answers to the name of Sachin Tendulkar, was in disbelief too. "This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!," Tendulkar tweeted.

"It was beyond imagination", said his dad Lawrence from Trinidad. "Yes, I was watching the match and his fielding can easily be compared with Jonty Rhodes [KXIP's fielding coach]. The credit for this superb piece of fielding goes to his hard work, dedication, diet, sacrifice and discipline," Pooran Sr added.

Pooran, who will turn 25 on Friday, made a full-stretched dive while hanging in the air as he held on to the ball before throwing it back outside the boundary line to prevent Samson from getting a six. And Rhodes in the dugout could only bow to the young gun in admiration.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 29 September, 2020 07:05 IST

Tags

IPL 2020sachin tendulkarkings xi punjabrajasthan royalscricket newssports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK